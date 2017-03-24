Declaring Bankruptcy? Solid Suggestions You Required Today

Bankruptcy is not in any way a quick fix for making poor financial decisions in the past. It is a decision that will affect your financial well-being for, at least, the next ten years. As such, the decision should not be taken lightly. Use the following tips to plan for the process and decide if it is truly, the only solution to your situation.

If you are being faced with home foreclosure, wage garnishments or other situations that make it necessary to file for bankruptcy quickly, you may want to explore an emergency filing. Regular bankruptcy filings entail approximately 50 pages of paperwork and one to two weeks for an attorney to pull everything together. In an emergency filing, your attorney can file just the first 2 necessary pages and keep creditors from continuing foreclosure or garnishment proceedings. The rest of the work will be completed afterward.

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy in the near future, don't charge up your credit cards thinking that you won't have to pay back the debt. In many states, there are rules about how much credit card debt and what kind, may be discharged in a bankruptcy. For instance, if you make purchases for luxury items, such as an expensive new TV, within 6 months prior to filing, you may be obligated to pay that amount back. On the other hand, if you used your credit card to purchase groceries, or other necessities, the rules may be different. Be sure to ask your attorney for advice.

Know your rights when it comes to filing for personal bankruptcy. The last thing you need now, is a hassle from the legal professional that you hire to represent you. A few years ago, the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act was made into law, in order to protect financially strapped consumers from being ripped off. Beware and be informed!

Don't ever pay a bankruptcy attorney for a consultation, and ask a lot of questions. Most attorneys offer free initial consultations, and you should take advantage of the chance to interview multiple practitioners. The lawyer who properly answers your questions is the one you should hire. You don't need to decide what to do right away. Take the time to meet with a number of attorneys.

Before you decide to file for bankruptcy, be sure to obtain a free consultation with a bankruptcy attorney. Depending on where you live, you have the right to speak to an attorney before filing. Any good attorney will offer a first appointment free. This is an important consultation, as you will need the answers to many questions. These may include: attorney fees, what type of bankruptcy to file, and what types of information, paperwork you will need to provide. Most importantly, an attorney will be able to determine if filing for bankruptcy is the right decision for you.

Think carefully before filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy. While Chapter 7 bankruptcy (irreversible insolvency) will effectively get rid of all your debts, allowing you to start afresh, it will also be on your credit report for 10 years. This will greatly reduce your chances of getting any type of credit in the future. Consult with a bankruptcy attorney - he or she may be able to suggest a different form of debt relief that won't have such a damaging effect on your credit.

If you have co-signers on car loans, or others who are responsible for your bills, consider filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy if you want to help them. If you file for Chapter 7, you may not have to pay anymore, but they are still responsible. Talk to the people involved, and think carefully before making a choice.

When you file for bankruptcy, remember to include all credit and debit accounts. You should even include those credit cards that do not have a balance. Some people leave these out because they wish to keep these accounts open. In addition, you need to include all the information about any auto loans that you may have.

Evaluate your consultation with any lawyer by the way he or she handled the consult. Consider the length of your consult. If it lasted less than 15 minutes or it was with an assistant rather than an actual lawyer conducting the consult, this could signal that lawyer is probably not the best choice. You want someone that takes the time to handle your case personally, and you want to get your money's worth. You should also shy away from those lawyers who pressure you with phone calls or try convincing you immediately after a consultation by getting pushy.

If you are trying to avoid ruining your credit by filing for bankruptcy, you should consult a credit counselor before you are in too deep. Research the internet to find a reputable credit counseling company. When you find a good company, they will help find ways to reduce expenses, work on a manageable budget, and pay-off all you debt without filing bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy can get expensive, especially since you are considering it because you have no money! There are attorney fees, filing fees and other fees to consider. When interviewing prospective bankruptcy attorneys, try to find one who is willing to set up a payment schedule for his fees. There are some who will do this. Some will require some sort of collateral to guarantee payment. Before you agree to this, be sure the terms are clear and how re-payment will be made so that you don't risk losing something valuable.

Hopefully, you now know what you need to do, in order to address your personal financial crisis. Filing for personal bankruptcy can be emotionally overwhelming and difficult to understand. With good information, you should be able to tackle these problems and get yourself back on the path to good credit!